Cambridges hit right notes as they get the party started

George, mum Kate and his little sister Charlotte in Cardiff yesterday. Photo: Ashley Crowden/Pool via Reuters

Prince George and Princess Charlotte helped get Queen Elizabeth’s platinum pubilee party started in Cardiff yesterday, as they turned their hands to running the sound, lighting and conducting an orchestra.

The young Cambridges made a surprise appearance at Cardiff Castle, joining the preparation for a jubilee concert and taking an uncharacteristic star turn themselves.

With the encouragement of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, they had temporary free rein on the sound and light decks for the main concert stage, looking thrilled as they realised they had the power to change the levels as a choir sang live before them.

The duchess shared snippets of their own musical talents, with George learning the electric guitar, Charlotte practising the piano, and the family all appearing to be big fans of Encanto and its catchy song We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

It is the first time the two children have made an official visit to Wales.

George, eight, will one day be Prince of Wales, and — as the duchess told one concert organiser — lived in Anglesey when he was a small baby.

They undertook a rare walkabout, capturing the spirit of the jubilee by chatting happily about their appearance at Trooping the Colour and hearing plans for the Cardiff celebrations. In a nod to their Welsh hosts, Kate wore a vivid red dress from Eponine and earrings from local brand Spells of Love.

Prince Louis, four, did not join the family for the 90-minute-long event, after his star turn on the Buckingham Palace balcony this week. As William joked to one member of the public during a walkabout, the little boy could have done “anything” in the excitement, including lying down on the floor for fun.

George and Charlotte, seven, at times appeared shy during the event, one of very few official engagements they have done.

Both politely shook hands with dignitaries and countless members of the public, introduced over and over by their parents as “this is George, and this is Charlotte”.

When one man commented on their jubilee week, the duchess stroked their hair fondly and said: “They’ve been busy!”

George looked a mini-me of his father in a smart suit and brown suede shoes with no tie, and Charlotte with her neat plaits and white ankle socks.

Kate kept up a stream of encouragement as the children walked onto a large grass area in front of a stage, in the shadow of the castle. As the Welsh Pops Orchestra struck up with the refrain of We Don’t Talk About Bruno, the duchess started dancing on the spot in her high heels.

©Telegraph Group Media Ltd (2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]