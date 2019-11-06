Calls for Jacob Rees-Mogg to quit over 'common sense' comments on Grenfell Tower tragedy

Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing calls for his resignation after provoking a storm of anger for suggesting victims of the Grenfell Tower in London disaster died because they lacked the "common sense" to flee the blazing building.

The Grenfell United group denounced the comments as "beyond disrespectful" and said they were "extremely painful and insulting to bereaved families", many of whom died after being told to "stay put" in their flats by firefighters following official policy for tower block blazes.

Rapper Stormzy - who famously criticised Theresa May's response to the fire tragedy at the Brit Awards - launched a ferocious assault on the Conservative MP, accusing him of lacking "the most basic level of humanity".

And Mr Rees-Mogg was branded "crass and insensitive" by the Fire Brigades Union, which said his suggestion members of the public should ignore advice from firefighters was "callously irresponsible". As his comments threatened to derail the opening of the Conservative campaign for the December 12 general election, the Commons leader and close ally of Boris Johnson was forced to issue an apology, in which he said he was sorry if he had been "unclear".

Tory woes worsened as fellow MP Andrew Bridgen came to his defence by suggesting his comments arose from him being cleverer than those who died. Labour called for Mr Bridgen to be removed as a Tory candidate in the election.

Discussing the tragedy on LBC radio, Mr Rees-Mogg told interviewer Nick Ferrari: "If you just ignore what you're told and leave you are so much safer.

"And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do."

Mr Rees-Mogg discussed the Grenfell inquiry's findings on the fire brigade's controversial "stay-put" policy.

He argued he had come to his view "the more one's read over the weekend about the report and about the chances of people surviving".

The Commons leader also rejected any suggestion "racism" or "policies of class" played any part in the build-up to largely low-income people being trapped in the inferno.

"I don't think it's anything to do with race or class and, indeed, I think it's rather sad to raise these types of points over a great tragedy," Mr Rees-Mogg said.

"Nobody was evil in relation to this great tragedy, but people made mistakes. And humanity makes mistakes and sometimes they have deeply tragic consequences.

"But it wasn't done because people had chips on their shoulder or they were bad people - they just got something terribly, terribly wrong."

