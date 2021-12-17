By-election now a test of Johnson’s fitness to govern

Voters went to the polls in central England yesterday to elect a new member of parliament, in a test of prime minister Boris Johnson’s authority.

The result could determine whether or not he survives as party leader amid a sea of accusations of sleaze and his handling of the Covid pandemic.

His Conservative Party is facing a fight to retain the parliamentary seat for North Shropshire in a by-election, triggered by last month’s controversial resignation of Owen Paterson after he was found to have broken rules on paid lobbying.

If the Tories lose what has long been a loyal seat, it would be yet another blow to Mr Johnson, who is under pressure after experiencing the biggest parliamentary rebellion against his government and over scandals such as reported parties in his office last Christmas when Britain was in lockdown.

The battle pitches the Conservatives against the Liberal Democrats, with several lawmakers saying they believed the governing party would lose the seat in the mostly rural constituency – a further erosion of support in traditionally Tory-supporting regions.

Conservative candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst, an army medic and barrister, said he was campaigning mainly on local issues.

He admitted voters were concerned by scandals such as Mr Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton being captured on video joking about a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street.

“I’d be being disingenuous if I didn’t say the video hadn’t been raised on the doorstep, and clearly it was egregious,” Mr Shastri-Hurst said.

He added it was right that Mr Johnson had ordered an inquiry into the reported parties at his residence.

Ben Wood, a local councillor running as the opposition Labour Party candidate, said he was doubtful the Liberal Democrats could wrest control from the Conservatives.

“People are angry, they feel like they’ve been taken for granted,” he said.

Several voters interviewed in Whitchurch, a sleepy town of around 10,000 people in the district, were more interested in local issues than those dominating the national stage.

Silvia (74), a life-long Tory supporter, voted Liberal Democrat for the first time.

“It’s very much a protest vote,” she said. “I’m not happy with the way that local issues are being dealt with and we seem to be sidelined.”

Caroline, a 64-year-old supermarket worker, said she would reluctantly stick with the Conservatives.

“It’s like voting from bad to even worse. No matter what they say, they all end up doing the same thing – making working people’s lives a misery and lining their own pockets,” she said.

The massive rebellion by Conservative backbenchers on Tuesday has left Mr Johnson out on a limb.

The fact he attempted to force a Tory-led review of the rules for MPs after Mr Paterson was found to have breached lobbying rules for two companies paying him £100,000 (€118,000) a year, have not helped.

Multiple fresh allegations of sleaze were levelled at the Tories during the row, and ultimately the MP was forced to resign, saying he wanted to escape the “cruel world of politics”.

North Shropshire has returned a Tory MP in every vote since 1983, which was the constituency’s first election in its current form, but the area has been true blue, only twice voting for another colour, since the Conservative Party’s inception in 1834.

In the 2019 general election, the Tories won 62.7pc of the vote and held the seat with a majority of 22,949 over Labour, with the Lib Dems in third.

A loss for Mr Shastri-Hurst to Lib Dem Helen Morgan would be a major upset.

Bookmakers have put the Lib Dems favourite for victory, while campaigners on the ground believe the result is too close to call and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey described it as a “coin toss”.

Asked on Wednesday if Mr Johnson would quit if North Shropshire falls, the prime minister’s press secretary said: “We are fighting for every vote.”