| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

‘By any means necessary’ – SNP leadership hopeful says he’ll ‘take nothing off the table’ to achieve Scottish independence

Humza Yousaf  said Scotland was ‘at a tipping point’, with some polls showing ‘about 50pc’ support for independence

Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out calling a snap Holyrood election to try to secure independence. Photo: Scottish government Expand

Close

Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out calling a snap Holyrood election to try to secure independence. Photo: Scottish government

Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out calling a snap Holyrood election to try to secure independence. Photo: Scottish government

Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out calling a snap Holyrood election to try to secure independence. Photo: Scottish government

Katrine Bussey

One of the candidates to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish first minister says he would use “any means necessary” to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom.

SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out calling a snap Holyrood election to try to secure independence if he becomes Scotland’s next first minister.

Related topics

More On Nicola Sturgeon

Most Watched

Privacy