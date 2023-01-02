Buyers’ remorse? Two-thirds of Britons now back referendum to rejoin EU two years after split

Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining.

A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31 2020, but the “transition period” meant it observed Brussels laws and remained in the single market until December 31 2020.

Since then Britons believe the economy, the UK’s global influence and ability to control its own borders have all got worse, the survey shows.

The number who say there should be another vote is now 65pc up from 55pc at the same point last year, although they are split over the timing. And those who say there should never be a second referendum has fallen from 32 to 24pc.

Chris Hopkins, from Savanta, said it could be that many overestimated the potential benefits of Brexit. “It’s hard to imagine being in the EU would solve any of the country’s current economic issues,” he said, “but perceptions matter”.

The survey also found 54pc now say Brexit was the wrong decision, up from 46pc last year, on the first anniversary of Britain’s exit.

A total of 56pc now think leaving the EU has made the economy worse, up from 44pc. Half of Britons think it has made the UK’s ability to control its own borders – a key Brexiteer pledge – worse, up from 43pc to 50pc.

And the proportion who think it has worsened Britain’s global influence is also now 50pc, up from 39pc.

Last week the British Chambers of Commerce called on the government to look again at how trade with Europe can be improved, two years on from the deal agreed by former PM Boris Johnson.

Earlier this month researchers at the London School of Economics (LSE) also found that Brexit had added £210 (€254) to the average household food bill in the two years to the end of 2021, because of extra red tape.

A government spokesperson said: “We have taken back control of our borders, restored domestic control over our law-making and axed numerous pieces of bureaucratic red tape, saving businesses and consumers money across the country." (© Independent News Group)