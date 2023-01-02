| 1.7°C Dublin

Buyers’ remorse? Two-thirds of Britons now back referendum to rejoin EU two years after split

'It&rsquo;s hard to imagine being in the EU would solve any of the country&rsquo;s current economic issues, but perceptions matter,' said Chris Hopkins from pollster Savanta. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Kate Devliln

Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining.

A Savanta survey for The Independent also shows that the number of people who oppose another vote has fallen, with less than a quarter of voters now against a referendum.

