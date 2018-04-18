Three "prolific" burglars who stole children's ashes in a spree of raids are facing jail sentences.

Burglars who stole children's ashes in spree of raids 'caused misery for families'

Marcin Lipiec, (37), Daniel Majewski, (26), and Piotr Pawlark, (32), took hundreds of items of property from homes across London.

They stole a box containing the ashes of twins who had died at birth, along with items of jewellery, from a house in Richmond in December 2017. The trio, all of Twickenham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police said.

They are due to be sentenced on May 11. Pc Jamie Oprey said: "Lipiec, Majewski and Pawlark are prolific burglars who have caused misery and heartbreak for a number of families across London.

"I'm pleased they have today been brought to justice for their crimes." Lipiec, Majewski and Pawlark have also been linked to seven other burglaries over a two week period, police said.

All three men were arrested after a member of the public reported a suspicious car to the police. When officers searched their home address they found more than 400 stolen items, along with crowbars, hammers and rubber gloves.

The box containing the children's ashes was also recovered and has been returned to the family.

Press Association