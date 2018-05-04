Burglar's funeral ends with violent attacks

With ornate floral tributes ranging from a boxing ring to a bottle of vodka Henry Vincent, a burglar stabbed to death while raiding a south London pensioner's home was given a lavish send-off.

Hundreds of mourners from the Traveller community gathered in Kent for the funeral.

But despite a large police presence, the scene turned ugly shortly after the 30-minute service ended, with some mourners attacking members of the media. Youths, covering their faces with hoods, broke away from the cortège to pelt the press with eggs and rocks. At least one man was arrested.

A police officer warned the media: "They are not happy. My advice to you is not to be here." Two groups of 30 mourners ran at journalists after surrounding them. A photographer was punched in the face.

Vincent (37) died after he broke into the home of pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks (78) and his wife Maureen (76) last month. During an ensuing struggle, the burglar suffered a stab wound to the chest and died a short time later. Mr Osborn-Brooks was initially arrested on suspicion of murder. Police quickly released him on bail and later announced he would face no further action.

