A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour is facing a "substantial" jail sentence.

Burglar who had sex with corpse in funeral home to be sentenced

Kasim Khuram, 23, forced open the door of the Central England Co-operative Funeralcare home, lifted the lids of several coffins and stole jewellery during the raid.

He was still at the scene in Great Barr, Birmingham, when police officers arrived after being alerted by the parlour’s alarm at around 3am on 11 November 2018.

Khuram was briefly sectioned under mental health laws but pleaded guilty to burglary and sexual penetration of a corpse when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court last month.

Judge Francis Laird QC, who is expected to sentence him on Friday, warned him he was facing a "substantial" prison term.

He said: "You must be under no illusion that you will receive a sentence of imprisonment for your offending in this case – a substantial sentence of imprisonment."

Baljinder Kaur, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "This is an unusual case and it is difficult to imagine a more distressing violation of a loved one.

"On the strength of the case built by the police and CPS the defendant ultimately pleaded guilty and will now have to face the consequences. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased.”"

A Central England Co-operative spokesman said: "Our primary concern is for the families we serve and the welfare of our funeral colleagues who have all been deeply affected by this incredibly disturbing and unprecedented event.

"The security measures at Great Barr are such that the alarm alerted the police, who were thankfully able to apprehend the suspect at the scene."

Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to burglary by entering as a trespasser the Co-op funeral home in Walsall Road, Great Barr, on 11 November.

In a statement about the offence, a CPS spokesman said: "While inside the funeral home the defendant lifted the lids of multiple coffins and sexually penetrated one of the corpses."

Detective Chief Inspector John Askew from West Midlands CID said: "This is an horrendous and disturbing act. Our thoughts remain with all those who have been affected by this crime."

Independent News Service