Bullying claim against ex-speaker Bercow must be probed, says No10

Allegations of bullying against the former House of Commons speaker John Bercow are "very concerning" and should be "investigated thoroughly", Downing Street has said.

Allegations of bullying against the former House of Commons speaker John Bercow are "very concerning" and should be "investigated thoroughly", Downing Street has said.

Number 10 said it was "important" the parliamentary leadership responds "fully and promptly to any concerns which are raised" after the 'Times' reported that a formal complaint had been filed against the former speaker by a peer who served as his most senior official. Robert Rogers, who was Clerk of the House, has handed a dossier of allegations to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, the paper said.

Mr Bercow dismissed the claims as having come at a "curious" time, with suggestions that he may be in line for a peerage.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In