‘Bully’ who murdered woman (71) who got into his bed mistaking his house for a B&B is jailed

David Redfern left Ms Barnes with three broken ribs after stamping and kicking her (North Wales Police) Expand

Thomas Kingsley

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years for murdering a woman who mistook his home for a bed and breakfast.

David Redfern, 46, murdered pensioner Margaret Barnes, 71, dragging her out of bed by her feet and down the stairs at his home in Barmouth, North Wales, on 11 July last year.

