| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Buckingham Palace only offered to give Prince Harry and Meghan’s children their royal titles after ‘eviction’

Harry and Meghan. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA Expand

Close

Harry and Meghan. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA

Harry and Meghan. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA

Harry and Meghan. Photo: Matt Dunham/PA

Victoria Ward in London

Buckingham Palace offered to update the titles of Harry and Meghan’s children online — to make up for embarrassment over the couple’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage, friends have said.

 Harry and Meghan made the decision to use Archie and Lilibet’s prince and princess titles last year —  and shared their decision with the palace.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Prince Harry

Most Watched

Privacy