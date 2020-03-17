Brother of bomber who blew himself up at Ariana Grande concert, found guilty of murdering 22 victims

he 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. (top row left to right) Off-duty police officer Elaine McIver, 43, Saffie Roussos, 8, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, (second row left to right) Nell Jones, 14, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, Megan Hurley, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, (third row left to right), Chloe Rutherford,17, Liam Curry, 19, Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32, (fourth row left to right) John Atkinson, 26, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 39, (fifth row left to right) Marcin Klis, 42, Michelle Kiss, 45, Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 43 (fifth row left to right) Wendy Fawell, 50 and Jane Tweddle, 51.GMP/PA Wire

The brother of the bomber who blew himself up at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester three years ago has been found guilty of murdering the 22 victims, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton born to Libyan parents, detonated his bomb at Manchester Arena at the close of a show by the U.S. pop singer in May 2017. Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight.

Prosecutors had said his younger brother Hashem Abedi, was just as guilty of the murders by helping his sibling to carry out the attack.

