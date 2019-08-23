'Broken heart' kills pensioner (93) after raiders robbed her

A 93-year-old pensioner has died from "broken heart syndrome" after she suffered PTSD when her home was burgled two months ago.

Betty Munroe was pronounced dead on Wednesday after three men forced their way into her home on June 11.

The burglars gained entry to the back door using garden shears at around 11pm and stole all of her jewellery, including her late husband's watch, her purse, bank cards and a gold chain from around her neck.

They confronted Ms Munroe at her home in Northampton, telling her they were police officers before ransacking the house in front of her.

Police said her health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking.

Irish Independent