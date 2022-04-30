British Virgin Islands faces UK rule amid government ‘corruption’ claims

The British Virgin Islands should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved and effectively be ruled from London, according to a highly critical report into governance in the Caribbean nation.

Queen Elizabeth’s representative on the island, Governor John Rankin, ordered an inquiry in 2021 to investigate “corruption, abuse of office, and other serious dishonesty” in the territory’s governance.

Its report found that millions of dollars of state funds were spent each year by politicians and ministries without proper process, along with serious dishonesty in relation to sales of public property and widespread abuse of appointments.

The report is not directly linked to the arrest in Miami on Thursday of the islands’ elected premier, Andrew Fahie, on charges of money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine. But UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said the arrest demonstrated the importance of the inquiry.

The investigation was led by British judge Gary Hickinbottom. “He has concluded with a particularly heavy heart that unless the most drastic and urgent steps are taken, the current situation with elected officials deliberately ignoring the tenets of good governance will go on indefinitely,” Governor Rankin said.

“He notes that the people of the BVI deserve better, and that the UK government owes them an obligation to protect them from such abuses.”

Any decision to suspend parts of the constitution would fall to London, which said it was sending a minister to the islands before announcing a plan next week.

In a statement, Ms Truss said the corruption report “shows clearly that substantial legislative and constitutional change is required”.

But the islands’ acting premier, Natalio Wheatley, said a suspension of the constitution was not necessary.

The report said principles of good governance had been ignored throughout Mr Fahie’s administration, witnesses had been afraid to come forward and government disclosures had been “shambolic”.