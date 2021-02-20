British spy chief apologises for LGBT staff ban

The head of MI6 has apologised for the “misguided, unjust and discriminatory” ban on gay spies, 30 years after the restriction was lifted.

In a message on Twitter, Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, apologised for the treatment of LGBT staff and potential candidates before the government-wide security ban was lifted in 1991.

Same-sex relationships were decriminalised in Britain in 1967. However, it took more than two decades before the security bar to LGBT individuals serving in any of the UK intelligence agencies was rescinded.

Mr Moore said this was down to a “misguided view that they would be more susceptible to blackmail than straight people”. He added: “Because of this policy, loyal and patriotic people had their dreams of serving their country in MI6 shattered. This was wrong, unjust and discriminatory.

“I apologise on behalf of MI6 for the way our LGBT colleagues and fellow citizens were treated and express my regret to those whose lives were affected.”

MI6 did not put a figure on how many people were likely to have been affected by the ban due to the organisation’s security policy regarding the disclosure of staff numbers.

Prior to 1991, MI6 would not allow LGBT staff to work for them and prevented LGBT applicants from joining. Although the issue of sexual preference is still raised in security vetting interviews for prospective MI6 employees, as well as staff in regular reviews, there is no discrimination and the information is used only to understand better an individual’s close relationships.

Security experts acknowledge sexual practices no longer hold the blackmail potential in Western countries they did in the past.

The most famous casualty was Alan Turing, who worked at Bletchley Park during World War II and played a critical part in cracking the German Enigma codes. It is estimated his work shortened the war in Europe by more than two years and saved more than 14 million lives.

However, his homosexuality saw him barred from working with GCHQ (Government Communications Network) after the war. He died from suicide in 1954 and only received a pardon in 2009.

Mr Moore said that even after the ban was lifted in 1991 “its effects lingered”.



