British soldier who lied about killing of innocent Aidan McAnespie in 1988 to be sentenced today

Former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden
Aidan McAnespie was shot close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988

Former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden (Liam McBurney/PA)

Aidan McAnespie was shot close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988 (McAnespie family/PA)

Jonathan McCambridge

A former British soldier found guilty of killing a man at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago is expected to be sentenced later today.

In November, David Jonathan Holden (53), was convicted of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

