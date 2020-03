The body of British soldier Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, who was killed in Iraq last week, is carried from an RAF transport. PA Photo.

THE body of a British soldier killed in Iraq last week has been returned home.

Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, who served as a Reserve with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, died after a dozen missiles were fired at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on March 11.

Two US servicemen were also killed in the attack and 14 other military personnel were injured, according to the US Defence Department.

