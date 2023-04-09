| 13.4°C Dublin

British royal family attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Britain. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS Expand
King Charles and the Queen Consort with the Princess Royal (2nd right) and the Duke of York (right) attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand

King Charles and the Queen Consort with the Princess Royal (2nd right) and the Duke of York (right) attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Luke O’Reilly

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other senior British royals have attended St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the first Easter Sunday service of Charles’s reign.

The royal family were out in force in the grounds of the castle, enjoying the bright spring sunshine ahead of the morning service.

