| 8°C Dublin

Close

British prime minister Rishi Sunak earned €5m in three years as tax details finally revealed

British prime minister Rishi Sunak made more than £1.9m last year. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Expand

Close

British prime minister Rishi Sunak made more than £1.9m last year. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak made more than £1.9m last year. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

British prime minister Rishi Sunak made more than £1.9m last year. Photo: Leon Neal/PA

Adam Forrest

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has finally published his long-awaited personal tax returns – revealing a huge income from a US-based investment fund that is in addition to his salary at Westminster.

The prime minister has earned more than £4.7m (€5.3m) over the past three years, the summary of his tax returns published for 2019-2020 to 2021-22 have revealed.

Related topics

More On Rishi Sunak

Most Watched

Privacy