British Prime Minister Liz Truss warned ‘game is up’ as Tory MPs call on her to resign

Liz Truss’s hopes of remaining in Downing Street have been dealt a severe blow after Conservative MPs went public with their demands for her resignation for the first time.

Senior Tory Crispin Blunt was the first MP to break cover and publicly call for Ms Truss to go, but a host of others openly questioned her ability to stay in post.

Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind said it was “in the national interest” for MPs to demand her resignation, while MP Andrew Bridgen also called for her to quit, saying: “We cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better”.

Jamie Wallis, the Tory MP for Bridgend & Porthcawl, announced he had “written to the prime minister to ask her to stand down as she no longer holds the confidence of this country”.

The race to replace Ms Truss intensified as it emerged that allies of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have been canvassing support among MPs for a takeover.

The new 2019 intake of Tory MPs were also blamed for allowing the prime minister to cling to power amid accusations they were “rabbits in the headlights”, too terrified to make moves against her.

Behind the scenes, groups of Tory MPs and grandees are expected to meet this week to discuss ways of ousting Ms Truss from No 10.

MPs are also thought to have sent letters of no confidence in the prime minister to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady. Technically, under party rules, Ms Truss has a year’s grace but the 1922 Committee threatened to change the same rules in 2019, effectively securing Theresa May’s departure from No 10.

One senior MP said: “She can’t lead us into the next election, everyone knows that, it is just whether she goes in the short term or the long term.”

Another said of the 2019 intake, who make up almost one-third of Tory MPs: “There are so many of them, it will take a move in the 2019-ers [to oust her]. But many of them are not there yet. They are terrified, they are like rabbits in the headlights.”

The moves to unseat Ms Truss come as she spent the day locked in crisis talks with her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Chequers in an attempt to restore economic credibility before markets reopened today.

Mr Hunt has implored his party’s MPs not to eject her from No 10, warning that voters would not thank the party for further instability.

Days after she sacked her first choice as chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and announced a major U-turn on her flagship corporation tax cut, Mr Hunt insisted her change in tack went deeper than policy and personnel.

“She’s listened, she has changed,” he told the BBC.

But within hours, Mr Blunt had told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show that the prime minister should go. “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed,” he said.

He also called for her to be replaced by a leadership team including Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Mr Hunt.

Asked how his party would get rid of her, he said: “Exactly how it is done and exactly under what mechanism [remains unclear] ... but it will happen.”

Mr Rifkind said Tory MPs needed to quickly make up their minds on the leadership issue.

“The Conservatives MPs must decide either to support Truss or demand her resignation. I think the latter would be in the national interest. Once a new PM is chosen, he or she must get the economy back on an even keel.”

Another senior Tory MP, former minister Mark Garnier, said Ms Truss was “in office but not in power”.

Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, an ally of Mr Hunt, said: “We’ve got to see what happens in the next few days. If she cannot do the job ... I’m afraid that she will go.”

