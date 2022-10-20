Liz Truss has met the senior Conservative responsible for establishing whether she commands the confidence of her MPs as she battles an open revolt after a calamitous 24 hours.

Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister invited Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in what appeared to be a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.

The MP entered No 10 after the number of Tory MPs demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation doubled within just a couple of hours to a dozen after chaotic scenes in the Commons that followed the resignation of Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Ms Truss acknowledged a “difficult day” in her premiership but wants to push on as Prime Minister, her official spokesman said.

More to follow.