British Prime Minister Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget – but stands by tax-cutting package

Laura Kuenssberg (left) interviews British Prime Minister Liz Truss on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, as the Conservative Party annual conference gets underway at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has acknowledged mistakes over the recent mini-budget but said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.

She admitted she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement, which spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting, and forced a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Ms Truss said the mini-budget’s most controversial measure – the abolition of the 45pc tax rate on earnings over £150,000 – was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by the chancellor.

As the Conservative Party conference gets under way in Birmingham, Ms Truss faces a difficult task in reassuring the markets and Tory members unnerved by the market turbulence and opinion poll crash suffered since she took office.

“I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

The move to axe the top rate of income tax for the nation’s highest earners during a cost-of-living crisis and to pay for it through borrowing has been widely criticised, including by some Tory MPs.

During the interview, Ms Truss made Mr Kwarteng own the controversial decision, saying it was not discussed with the wider Cabinet.

“No, no, we didn’t. It was a decision the chancellor made,” she said.

She was clear that pensions will rise in line with inflation, saying she has “committed to the triple lock” protecting them against price increases.

But she refused to give the same guarantee for benefits and government departmental budgets.

Not ruling out rowing back on Boris Johnson’s promise to raise benefit payments in line with inflation, she said: “This is something the Department of Work and Pensions Secretary (Chloe Smith) is looking at at the moment.

“She will make a determination on that and we will announce that this autumn.”

Ms Truss defended the dramatic break with past Conservative policy on stewardship of the public finances despite not having her own mandate at a general election.

She said people had voted for a “different future” in 2019, with hopes for investment in towns and cities, higher wages and economic growth.

“That is what our plan will deliver. I’m confident it will deliver. I’m absolutely confident that what we are doing on speeding up road projects, unleashing investment from the City, reducing taxes will deliver that,” she said.

“I’m not saying it’s not going to be difficult – we do face a very turbulent and stormy time – but it will deliver, it will deliver on the promises we made.”