British politician ‘seduced tourists by posing as art expert’

Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, UK. Photo: Sergey Borisov

AN MP seduced female tourists at an art gallery, wined and dined them at the Commons and lured them back to his Westminster flat the same day for sex, it is claimed in a new book.

The politician posed as an art expert, made fanciful claims about his power, and bought them dinner at parliament before inviting them home “for a nightcap”.

The following morning the woman would be sent “on her way” while the MP returned to his constituency “with a contented smile”, according to the extraordinary story told by former Tory cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell in the latest edition of his memoirs, Beyond a Fringe.

He does not name the politician, but his book is bound to spark a Westminster guessing game.

Mr Mitchell said of the MP: “Early each Wednesday morning he would take himself off to the Tate Britain art gallery… where he would study at length and assiduously the dominating work of art that featured on that day.

“He would then sit and wait until an attractive tourist – usually American – hove into view and started gazing approvingly at the picture.

“He’d point out the beauty of the brushwork and praise the exhibit as one of the artist’s most characteristic pieces.

“Thoroughly engaged, the woman would marvel at the MP’s knowledge of art, enquiring whether he was an art critic. ‘Not at all,’ he’d say, ‘I’m a member of the House of Commons.’

Mr Mitchell writes: “And so, matters would take their course.”

The paperback edition of Beyond a Fringe is published by Biteback on September 20.