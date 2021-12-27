British police probe video ‘of crossbow-wielding man threatening to assassinate the Queen’

A video appearing to show a crossbow-wielding man threatening to “assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre” is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

The clip surfaced believed to be linked to the incident where a 19-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Day within the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where the Queen is staying with her family.

Chilling footage, obtained by The Sun, appeared to show a masked figure wearing a dark hoodie and wielding a crossbow.

It appeared to reveal a distorted voice saying they wanted to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.

In a video message, the man said: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith.”

The Snapchat video was sent with this message: “I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to.

“If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested.”

Met Police said: “Following the man’s arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video.”

It comes as a 19-year-old, from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.

A spokesperson from Scotland Yard said: “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.”

They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.

She was expected to have lunch with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

