The British are the only people in Western Europe to think favourably of America under Donald Trump this year, according to new polling.

British 'only people in West who like Trump'

The research, conducted by the Pew Research Centre, finds that "Trump's international image remains poor, while ratings for the United States are much lower than during Barack Obama's presidency".

However, despite the overall negative image for Trump's America, there are significant pockets of support for the controversial president - including from Britain.

Some 50pc of British people said that they had a favourable opinion of the US in spring 2018, compared to 43pc with an unfavourable opinion.

This net score of eight percentage points is higher than a raft of other European countries such as Sweden (-6 points), Spain (-12), France (-22), Greece (-23), the Netherlands (-28) and Germany (-36).

Ireland was not included in the research.

Only Italy, Hungary and Poland had a higher proportion of people thinking favourably of the US than Britain did.

