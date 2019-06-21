A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with murdering her two teenage sons.

British mother charged with murdering her two teenage sons

Sarah Barrass appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, accused of killing Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14 respectively, following an incident at a house in Sheffield last month.

Brandon Machin, 37, who is also accused of murdering the two boys, appeared in court by video-link.

Barrass, 34, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder against two other children.

No pleas were entered during the 20-minute hearing.

A trial date has been fixed for November 12, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC remanded Barrass and Machin in custody and said they will appear again for a hearing at the same court on September 9.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 7.30am on Friday May 24.

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but confirmed at the time that it was confined to one property and was not a shooting.

Press Association