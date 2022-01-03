British ministers ‘cautiously confident’ further Covid restrictions won’t be needed

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is set to review Plan B measures introduced last month, including rules that mandate masks in almost all public indoor settings

Further Covid restrictions are unlikely to be introduced, British ministers have signalled, as cases fell across England for the first time in a week.

Yesterday British ministers were “cautiously confident” that extra curbs can be avoided, saying there was “nothing in the data” so far to warrant them.

They will continue to monitor the situation – with caution about interpreting information from weekends and holiday periods.

The latest data show cases in England falling by almost a quarter, after five days of successive rises, while the growth in hospital numbers has slowed.

On Wednesday UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is set to review Plan B measures introduced last month, including rules that mandate masks in almost all public indoor settings and require Covid passports for nightclubs and large events.

The latest figures for England show 123,547 cases reported yesterday, falling from 162,572 the day before.

Wales reported 14,036 cases. While total numbers of Covid patients in hospital have continued to climb, rising by 536 to 13,151, the rate of increase has slowed significantly in recent days, the figures for England show.

Rises of 4.2pc and 1.7pc in the last two days compare with daily jumps of 13pc in the days after Christmas. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

