British Labour tries to end anti-Semitism row

The British Labour Party has adopted an internationally accepted definition of anti-Semitism, trying to defuse a row that has heaped pressure on Jeremy Corbyn at a time when the government is struggling over Brexit.

The Labour leader, a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights, has been criticised by members, MPs and Jewish leaders for not fully adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism.

He has promised to drive anti-Semitism out of Labour, but the pledges have done little to quieten his detractors, with some suggesting he step down for what they describe as his failure to tackle anti-Semitism in the party.

Yesterday's move may still not satisfy all Mr Corbyn's critics after Labour said it also backed a statement that adopting the definition "will not in any way undermine freedom of expression on Israel or the rights of Palestinians".

Gideon Falter, chairman of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said the statement was an "attempt to undermine the definition's validity, despite its adoption around the world and the fact that the definition is already heavily caveated".

An opinion poll yesterday showed Labour extending its lead over Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives Party to four percentage points, up from two percentage points.

Irish Independent