Monday 24 June 2019

British Labour politician John Prescott taken to hospital after a stroke

Former UK deputy prime minister John Prescott
Guy Faulconbridge

John Prescott, a former British deputy prime minister in Tony Blair's Labour government, has been taken to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family said on Monday.

Prescott, 81, was taken to hospital on Friday.

"He is receiving excellent care," the family said.

He served as deputy prime minister from 1997 to 2007.

