British Labour politician John Prescott taken to hospital after a stroke
Independent.ie
John Prescott, a former British deputy prime minister in Tony Blair's Labour government, has been taken to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family said on Monday.
Prescott, 81, was taken to hospital on Friday.
"He is receiving excellent care," the family said.
He served as deputy prime minister from 1997 to 2007.
More to follow
Reuters