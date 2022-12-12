British government rejects nurses pay talks as walkouts loom

Tory government ministers have been accused of a “dangerous” attitude toward strikes as the UK braces itself for a wave of walkouts that threaten to bring parts of the country to a standstill.

Intensified plans to call up the military and civil servants will be discussed at an emergency Cobra meeting today. A second will be held just two days later, less than 24 hours before an unprecedented strike by nurses is due to begin.

But just hours after they warned patients would face “significant” risks, ministers rejected an offer from nursing leaders to suspend Thursday’s action in return for pay talks with the health secretary.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused ministers of a “dangerous” and “irresponsible” stance and said they had turned down a proposition “too good to refuse”.

As the government steps up its contingency planning, armed forces personnel are being sent to hospitals across the country to familiarise themselves with vehicles ahead of planned ambulance strikes on December 21.

Ministers also confirmed military staff and others are being trained to support a range of services, including Border Force at airports and ports, amid fears of travel misery this Christmas.

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden said unions had threatened to cause “disruption for millions of hardworking people” and accused them of putting livelihoods at risk “to push their pay demands to the front of the queue”.

While the government would do all it could to mitigate the impact of the industrial action, unions had to “get back round the table and call off these damaging strikes”, he said.

He also repeated claims that families would have to pay an extra £1,000 a year to meet “union demands”, a figure opposition parties have condemned as disingenuous.

Mr Streeting said the attitude of Conservative ministers was “dangerous”.

“If only the government would be willing to talk and the fact that they are not taking that offer (from nursing leaders), I think it is dangerous. I think it’s irresponsible.” ​

Earlier, Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said she was willing to suspend Thursday’s strike if the health secretary, Steve Barclay, agreed to come to the table and discuss a deal.