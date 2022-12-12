| -2.3°C Dublin

British government rejects nurses pay talks as walkouts loom

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Expand

Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Kate Devlin in London

Tory government ministers have been accused of a “dangerous” attitude toward strikes as the UK braces itself for a wave of walkouts that threaten to bring parts of the country to a standstill.

Intensified plans to call up the military and civil servants will be discussed at an emergency Cobra meeting today. A second will be held just two days later, less than 24 hours before an unprecedented strike by nurses is due to begin.

