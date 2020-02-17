British dog breeds get Brexit popularity boost

Native British dog breeds including Jack Russells and corgis saw a surge in popularity in the build-up to Brexit, the UK's Kennel Club has said.

New figures from the dog welfare charity showed half of the top 10 fastest breeds to gain popularity from 2018 to 2019 were native to Britain.

They include the Jack Russell terrier - a breed owned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds - which increased by 30pc, and the royal favourite, the Pembroke Welsh corgi, which jumped up by 38pc.

The Norwich terrier saw the biggest surge in popularity, increasing by 58pc between 2018 and 2019, followed by the ancient Scottish breed, the Gordon Setter, which increased by 41pc.

Overall, the Labrador is Britain's most popular dog breed - a position previously held by the French bulldog, the charity said.

Of the top 10 breeds that decreased in popularity during the same period, eight originated from overseas.

They include the Siberian husky, which fell by 37pc, and the Chihuahua - believed to originate from Mexico - which dropped by 26pc. However, it was the Clumber spaniel - a breed developed in the UK - which saw the biggest decline in popularity, falling by 38pc.

Kennel Club spokesman Bill Lambert said: "High-profile owners and popular culture can have a huge impact on the popularity of certain breeds."

Irish Independent