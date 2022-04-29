British dad (66) ‘faces death penalty’ in Iraq for taking shards of pottery

Jim Fitton with his wife Sarijah and daughter Leila - his family says he may face the death penalty in Iraq. Photo: PA

A retired British geologist is at risk of facing the death penalty in Iraq after being accused of attempting to smuggle historic artefacts, according to his family.

UK ministers have faced calls to intervene to help “make a difference” in the case of Jim Fitton (66), who has been detained in Iraq.

Father-of-two Mr Fitton, who lives in Malaysia, was held over smuggling allegations during his first visit to the country for a geology and archaeology tour.

His children – Joshua and Leila, and Leila’s husband Sam Tasker – have set up a petition to press the UK government to act.

Their statement says: “Whilst on the tour, our father visited historical sites around Iraq, where his tour group found fragments of stones and shards of broken pottery in piles on the ground.

“These fragments were in the open, unguarded and with no signage warning against removal. Tour leaders also collected the shards as souvenirs at the site in Eridu. Tour members were told that this would not be an issue, as the broken shards had no economic or historical value.”

The statement adds: “We think our father may be put on trial the week commencing May 8. We have days to save him before sentencing and we need the Foreign Office to help by intervening.”

Mr Tasker, in a statement, explained: “Jim would often bring home small souvenirs from his trips to remember the journey by and share his experiences with us.

“To him this was no more significant than bringing home a small stone from the beach to remember a special family holiday. The items are widely agreed to be valueless.

“This is the offence that now sees my father-in-law facing a potential death sentence.”

Mr Tasker said Mr Fitton and a German man on the trip were arrested after their baggage was checked at the airport, with 12 shards said to have been recovered.

Mr Tasker is a constituent of Wera Hobhouse, MP for Bath, who has raised the case in the House of Commons and urged ministers to respond to the “incredibly serious” issue.

She said: “The situation surrounding Jim Fitton and his German counterpart is deeply worrying.

“From speaking with Jim’s family it is clear that he would not intentionally disrespect or appropriate the rich and fascinating culture of the region.

“I have written to the Foreign Office, been in touch with the consulate support services, and contacted the minister’s office directly but the response has been disappointing.”