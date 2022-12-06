British baroness to fight accusations of alleged links to PPE company

British Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone is to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords in an attempt to clear her name.

The lingerie entrepreneur has faced mounting accusations in recent weeks over her alleged links to a company that was awarded a lucrative PPE contract during the Covid pandemic.

A spokesman for Mone said she would be taking the time off to help her fight allegations “unjustly” levelled against her. ​

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday faced accusations of weakness over his failure to withdraw the Conservative party whip from Mone.

It came as Labour launched an attempt to force the British Government into releasing records relating to the award of the contracts to PPE Medpro during the pandemic.

Reports – denied by Mone – have suggested the peer may have profited from the company winning public contracts worth more than €230m to supply equipment after she recommended the business to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

A spokesman for the entrepreneur, who founded lingerie firm Ultimo, said:

“With immediate effect, Baroness Mone will be taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her.”

The Lords’ standards watchdog is investigating Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, although this has been paused “while the matter is under investigation by the police or another agency as part of a criminal investigation”.



She has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

The British Government has also come under fire for the use of “VIP lanes”, whereby preferential treatment for public contracts were given to organisations recommended by MPs and peers.

The motion tabled by Labour was to compel the release of “all papers, advice, and correspondence involving ministers and special advisers, including submissions and electronic communications” relating to the PPE Medpro contracts to Parliament’s public accounts committee.

Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, said: “The Tories are all out of excuses. Ministers must now set out clear timelines on when ​ this information will be released.”



