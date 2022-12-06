| 3.1°C Dublin

British baroness to fight accusations of alleged links to PPE company

British Tory peer and Lingerie entrepreneur Michelle Mone will take time off to attempt to clear her name

British baroness Michelle Mone will take time off from the House of Lords to clear her name after the accusations. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Expand

Daniel Martin

British Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone is to take a leave of absence from the House of Lords in an attempt to clear her name.

The lingerie entrepreneur has faced mounting accusations in recent weeks over her alleged links to a company that was awarded a lucrative PPE contract during the Covid pandemic.

