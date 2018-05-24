British army sergeant who tried to kill wife by sabotaging her parachute convicted of attempted murder

A British army sergeant who sabotaged his wife's parachute, causing her to plunge 4,000 feet to the ground after jumping from a plane, was found guilty on Thursday of trying to murder her.

