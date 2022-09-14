Britain’s Queen Elizabeth lying in state as queues of people waiting to pay their respects stretch for miles

Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Britain's King Charles walks as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture: Kate Green/PA Wire

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

The bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London. PA Photo: Gregorio Borgia/PA Wire

The first mourners are now filing past Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as she is lying in state after leaving Buckingham Palace earlier today.

Many of the people will have queued from overnight for the opportunity, and to pay their respects.

Earlier this afternoon, the new King Charles, his sons Princes’ William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace.

Huge crowds gathered in central London to witness the queen being taken from the palace to parliament as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled, the latest in a series of poignant ceremonies as the nation mourns their queen who died last week aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Queen Elizabeth's body was taken in a slow, sombre procession from her London home to Westminster Hall. There it will lie in state for four days.

Walking directly behind were Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In a group that followed were Charles's sons Princes William and Harry.

"It was very moving, seeing the family. It was a powerful show of unity," said Jenny Frame, 54, who waited for more than four hours to see the procession. "I think it's the very best of British and ... very fitting for her."

A military band playing funeral marches and soldiers in scarlet uniforms led the cortege, with the gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, as it moved slowly through central London, where many roads were closed to traffic.

Guns fired every minute at Hyde Park, while parliament's famous Big Ben bell also rang at 60-second intervals. The crowds stood in a hushed silence as they watched the procession but then broke into spontaneous applause when it passed. Some threw flowers.

Other senior royals including Charles' wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, Kate, William's wife and now Princess of Wales, and Harry's wife, Meghan, travelled by car.

When the procession reached Westminster Hall, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 and the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster that houses the British parliament, the coffin was carried inside by soldiers from the Grenadier Guards and placed on a catafalque surrounded by candles.

A short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church, followed.

Later the public will be allowed to file by in a constant stream, 24-hours a day, during four days of lying in state that will continue until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Queen Elizabeth had three keys roles in her life: head of the family, head of the nation and head of state. Wednesday marked the moment the coffin passed from the family to the state.

"I don't think we'll see anything like that again ever, or a queen like that again," said Paul Wiltshire, 65, among the crowd for the procession. "An end of an era."

People started waiting in line late on Tuesday, sleeping on the street in the rain, to be one of the first to file past the coffin, and already a queue more than a mile long has sprung up.

"We didn't even think about it," said Glyn Norris, 63, adding a bit of rain would not deter her. "That was my queen."

Among those gathered, some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.

The British government has warned the queue could stretch for up to 10 miles (16 kilometres) along the southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks such as the giant London Eye ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare's Globe theatre.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said some people might have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours in order to file past the coffin before Monday's funeral.

"She's an icon of icons," mourner Chris Imafidon said. "I must at least endure this camping out of respect."

In Scotland, about 33,000 people filed past the coffin during the 24 hours it was at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, but the memorial in London is a much larger occasion.

As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk through Westminster Hall to pay their final respects.

A senior palace official described Wednesday's poignant pageant as relatively small and personal. The full-scale ceremonial procession on the day of her funeral is likely to be one of the biggest the country has ever witnessed.