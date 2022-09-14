Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next – a day-by-day guide

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arriving at Buckingham Palace, London yesterday where it will lay at rest overnight in the Bow Room. Photo: Suzan Moore/PA Wire

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm today and it will continue until 6.30am on September 19, the day of her funeral.

Today, Britain’s late monarch will be brought from Buckingham Palace. The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen’s coffin.

At 2:22pm, a procession will take the late monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state.

Read More

The coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crown, will be transported on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace.

The Indo Daily: The King and I - does Ireland care about Charles III?

There will be a gun salute from Hyde Park during the procession, with one round fired every minute.

The procession is set to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Lying in state:

The lying in state opens to the public at 5pm and will be accessible 24 hours a day.

Tens of thousands are expected to wait in the queue before walking past the coffin, which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers will be joined by volunteers and stewards to manage the queue, while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system will be used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

Lambeth Palace is also expected to arrange a multi-faith pastor service to provide support to those who need it.

Senior royals may also pay their own tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Mourners have already joined the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of her funeral.

September 15:

Lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession.

September 16:

The new British King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to travel to Wales while lying in state continues.

September 17–18:

The lying in state continues and heads of state will begin to arrive for the funeral.

Members of the public are invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday to remember the Queen in Britain.

September 19:

There will be a national bank holiday in Britain to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral. Lying in state will continue until 6.30am.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

Senior members of the British royal family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.