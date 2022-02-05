| 5.3°C Dublin

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has been a constant in British-Irish relations for 70 years

John Downing

Her reign has spanned seven decades, and she still has a role to play

Britain&rsquo;s Royal Mail issued eight new stamps to mark Queen Elizabeth&rsquo;s Platinum Jubilee. Photo: Royal Mail Expand
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Coronation Day in 1953. Photo: Getty Expand

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Coronation Day in 1953. Photo: Getty

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will long be remembered for wowing the Irish nation with a simple head bow at the Garden of Remembrance, to heroes who died fighting her country’s army.

That moment of symbolism was enhanced by some superbly well-chosen words later at Dublin Castle. Her beguilingly simple speech at the State banquet in her honour, back in May 2011, even began with five faltering words as Gaeilge: “A hUachtaráin agus a chairde.”

