Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96: How the day unfolded

Queen Elizabeth 11 was the British nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as its head of state for more than 70 years

Queen Elizabeth 11, Britain’s longest reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades died peacefully at Balmoral today aged 96.

Here is how the day unfolded.

– 12.32pm

Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.

They say the British head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the British throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.

– 12.45pm

Clarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.

A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.

– 2.39pm

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R takes off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London.

The plane is carrying William, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

– 3.50pm

The plane, a Dassault Falcon, lands at Aberdeen airport.

– Just after 5pm

A fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by William, with Andrew in the passenger seat and Edward and Sophie in the back, arrives at Balmoral.

– 6.31pm

Buckingham Palace say in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”



