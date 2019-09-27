A daughter of Britain's Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, has shared her excitement at getting engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A daughter of Britain's Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, has shared her excitement at getting engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Britain's Princess Beatrice breaks news that she will marry property tycoon after whirlwind romance

Buckingham Palace an- nounced that the pair, who became engaged on a weekend trip to Italy earlier this month after a whirlwind romance, will wed next year.

A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced

Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi told how they could not wait to be married.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news," they said in a joint statement.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us."

Beatrice also posted a tweet, saying: "I'm so excited to announce my engagement to Edo."

Congratulations flooded in from their delighted families.

Irish Independent