Britain's Prince Harry to sue publisher of The Sun over phone-hacking allegation

Britain's Prince Harry has filed claims at the High Court in England against the owners of the Sun over allegations of phone hacking, a royal spokesperson has confirmed.

The claim comes as it was confirmed that Harry's wife Meghan separately launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday for alleged breach of privacy and copyright infringement over its publication of a private letter she had sent to her father.

Meghan's legal action was accompanied by a strongly-worded letter by Harry to the wider public.

In a highly personal statement published on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website, the prince said the couple had been driven to take legal action after the "painful" impact of "relentless propaganda" against his wife.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Referencing press coverage of his mother Princess Diana, he said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself".

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub as she visits Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he added.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex(L), is watched by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) as she delivers a speech at the Youth Employment Services Hub in Tembisa township, Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face... I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.

"Because in today's digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe.

"One day's coverage is no longer tomorrow's chip-paper."

News Group Newspapers spokesperson, publisher of The Sun, confirmed to Reuters this evening; "We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex".

The royal spokesperson declined to give further details of the claim.

Additional reporting: PA and Reuters

Online Editors