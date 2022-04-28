Prince Andrew has lost the Freedom of the City of York after councillors voted to strip him of the honour in the wake of his settlement in a sexual abuse case.

The vote was taken at a City of York council meeting on Wednesday where several councillors and members of public also called for Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and thereby remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called: “This stain of an association with this city.”

Read More

They said that, if the duke failed to act, the Queen or the government should step in a remove the title.

Andrew is the first person ever to have the Freedom of the City removed, councillors were told.

Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for Andrew to lose the honour. There were two formal abstentions – from the Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor elect.

More follows…