Britain’s political pantomime distracts from a bigger drama

Three prime ministers, a backfiring mini-budget and more confusion over Ireland... It was a year of chaos at Westminster, but don’t imagine the Tories and Brexit are solely to blame for the UK’s problems

Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images Expand
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, on Tuesday September 6, 2022 before formally resigning as Prime Minister. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Expand
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to Berkeley Modular in Northfleet, Kent, on Friday September 23, 2022 to coincide with the Government's new Growth Plan. Photo: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire Expand
British Prime Minister David Lloyd George speaking. Photo by Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images Expand
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Andy Wong/AP Expand

Dominic Sandbrook

When you look back at the last half-century of British politics, there were some years in which not a lot happened, some when quite a lot happened, and some when everything seemed to happen at once. And then there was 2022 — a year brimming with so much incident, packed with so many comic-opera twists, that even the most outrageous satirist might think the script a little too lurid.

To understand the chaotic scenes at Westminster in the last 12 months, you have to start with the hunched, hulking figure whose shadow still hangs over British politics — the man who entered the year as prime minister, narrowly survived a no-confidence vote by his own MPs in June, was forced to resign after a mass revolt of his ministers in July, attempted a sensational but unsuccessful comeback in October, and has since retreated to the back benches — for the time being, at least.

