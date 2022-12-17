Britain’s political pantomime distracts from a bigger drama

When you look back at the last half-century of British politics, there were some years in which not a lot happened, some when quite a lot happened, and some when everything seemed to happen at once. And then there was 2022 — a year brimming with so much incident, packed with so many comic-opera twists, that even the most outrageous satirist might think the script a little too lurid.

To understand the chaotic scenes at Westminster in the last 12 months, you have to start with the hunched, hulking figure whose shadow still hangs over British politics — the man who entered the year as prime minister, narrowly survived a no-confidence vote by his own MPs in June, was forced to resign after a mass revolt of his ministers in July, attempted a sensational but unsuccessful comeback in October, and has since retreated to the back benches — for the time being, at least.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, on Tuesday September 6, 2022 before formally resigning as Prime Minister. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, on Tuesday September 6, 2022 before formally resigning as Prime Minister. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s flaws and failings are very well known — so well known, in fact, that they encourage many people to misunderstand his persona and underestimate his appeal. Contrary to what his critics claim, he has never been particularly right-wing, but has always sold himself as a “liberal Conservative”, tolerant on social issues and relaxed about immigration. His support for Brexit in 2016, when he famously wrote two columns, one for Leave, one for Remain, before deciding at the last minute which side to back, means many metropolitan liberals see him as the devil incarnate. But among the broader public, meaning people who aren’t particularly interested in politics, it was his general jollity and informality, his sense of confident, can-do patriotic boosterism, that made the deepest impression.

It’s possible, in other words, to imagine some alternative universe in which Johnson is still running the UK as a kind of British Ronald Reagan: a populist frontman for a pragmatic centre-right government, touring the land to tell jokes and make people feel good about their country. But his support for Brexit, the very thing that got him to the top, meant that option was forever closed to him, because a sizeable proportion of the population — especially in the academic, media and political classes — could never forgive him.

And there was another crucial difference. Reagan, too, was hazy on details. But he was an excellent delegator, brilliant at getting experienced, practical people to run his administration for him. By contrast, Johnson might as well have invited his builder to install a revolving door, such was the churn of ministers and advisers. What really destroyed his premiership, in fact, wasn’t his plummeting popularity among the general public; it was his utter inability to retain the confidence of his own team, thanks to his own administrative incompetence and reckless indiscipline. To lose one minister is a misfortune. To lose 57 in three days is beyond parody.

Yet Johnson’s enforced resignation on July 7 was far from the end of the story. The fact remained that the Tories’ general election victory in 2019 had been a remarkable personal achievement, since no other Conservative could plausibly match his appeal to working-class Leave voters in the English north and midlands. So now his party faced an existential decision. What were they to do next?

Their first answer was Liz Truss. This was not, by any standards, a very sensible choice. From the moment the leadership contest began, it was obvious to any vaguely neutral observer that the foreign secretary was completely unsuited for the highest office in the land, since she was incapable of thinking on her feet, giving fluent answers to questions or delivering a speech with even a modicum of human expression. To cap it all, she had campaigned in 2016 for Remain, a position that ought to have destroyed her chances with the party’s elderly pro-Brexit members.

So why did they pick her? The answer is very revealing, I think, about the current climate of politics not just in Britain but across the western world. As the Financial Times’ Janan Ganesh astutely pointed out, Truss appealed on the basis of “vibes and tribes”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to Berkeley Modular in Northfleet, Kent, on Friday September 23, 2022 to coincide with the Government's new Growth Plan. Photo: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to Berkeley Modular in Northfleet, Kent, on Friday September 23, 2022 to coincide with the Government's new Growth Plan. Photo: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire

Unlike the smooth, rich, boarding-school-educated Rishi Sunak, she came across as defiantly non-metropolitan, even anti-metropolitan: a chippy, competitive populist, a blunt northern lass from a state school. Many Tory members saw her as a Margaret Thatcher tribute act, and she literally dressed the part, wearing a Thatcher-style pussy-bow in the first Tory leadership debate. To most normal people, she looked ridiculous. But as Jeremy Corbyn had proved a few years earlier, you don’t need normal people to win a leadership election. You just need the fans. Truss knew what the fans craved; and they rewarded her for it.

Forty-nine days. That’s how long the Truss premiership lasted, from that first, now oddly poignant handshake with Queen Elizabeth on September 6 to her characteristically graceless farewell outside the black door on October 25. What went wrong? The obvious answer is the disastrous gamble that she and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, took just 17 days into her tenure, slashing taxes, unleashing a dash for growth and so thoroughly unnerving the financial markets that the whole thing collapsed within days.

But that’s not the whole story. A more accomplished politician might — just — have been able to ride out the storm. But it was Truss’s staggering presentational incompetence, as much as her economic recklessness, that finished her off.

Behind the fall of Truss, however, lay three deeper issues. The first was the nature of her elevation to the office. Westminster is meant to be a parliamentary system, in which the prime minister commands a majority in the House of Commons. But like Corbyn, Truss had never won the support of most of her own MPs. Incredibly, her best result in the endless rounds of leadership balloting had given her just 113 out of 358 potential votes. As numerous commentators have pointed out, it’s never a good idea to allow the fans to choose the manager. An obvious fix would be to disenfranchise the members and allow MPs to pick their own boss, as in every Labour leadership election before 1983 and every Tory election before 2001. Whether any party leader will ever have the courage, however, remains to be seen.

The second issue was simply the exhaustion of a party that had been in office, either alone or in coalition, since 2010, when Britain was still recovering from the effects of the financial crisis. All governments consume their own ministers, yet a glance at David Cameron’s first cabinet — or even the cabinet with which he went into the Brexit referendum six years later — makes for instructive reading. Many of those names have departed, not merely from the political front line, but from the political arena altogether. Indeed, it’s hard to think of any British administration that has burned through talent — if you can quite call it that — at such a merciless rate, especially with so many false starts, lurches and wild changes of direction. I pity the history students who, in the far future, will have to explain what Cameron, Theresa May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak had in common. Perhaps they should let the AI handle that one.

British Prime Minister David Lloyd George speaking. Photo by Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

British Prime Minister David Lloyd George speaking. Photo by Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

The third issue, though, is the most profound. Not Brexit, but something much bigger: the colossal economic and social challenges facing any western European government in the age of Covid and Putin, with the accounts already splashed with red ink and energy bills rocketing to unprecedented levels. In her perfectly timed book Disorder: Hard Times in the 21st Century, the Cambridge political scientist Helen Thompson argues that all European societies, whether in the EU or not, are facing an age of unparalleled political and economic turmoil, fuelled by the struggle for dwindling energy resources, their reliance on cheap Chinese manufacturing and the failure to deliver better living standards since the financial meltdown of the late 2000s.

“In the advanced economies of the West,” she writes, “the possibility of sustained economic growth is disappearing… Representatives across all political parties have not realised that we have left Kansas for Oz and, unlike for Dorothy and Toto, there is no way back home.” No political party, she adds, has come up with an adequate answer to these colossal geopolitical challenges. And “until the politicians get real about how dysfunctional the world economy has become, they will keep being humiliated”.

And yet, although we live in supposedly unprecedented times, all of this feels oddly familiar. Contemplating the more carnivalesque aspects of recent British politics — the farcical comedy of Westminster, the absurd and implausible characters, the baroque narrative twists – some foreign commentators have been heard to wonder what happened to the ‘old’ or the ‘real’ Britain, supposedly so staid, earnest and responsible.

You wonder what they’d have made of Gladstone wandering the streets of London to redeem fallen women, of Lloyd George’s penchant for other people’s wives, or indeed of the entire career of Winston Churchill. Hard though it may be for outsiders to accept, the British have often liked their senior politicians to have a pantomime quality. Indeed, if you turn back the clock a century to the events of 1922, it’s remarkable how little has changed. Then, as now, British politicians were struggling to make sense of their own entanglement with Ireland, an issue that most of their own voters found utterly unfathomable. Then, as now, the dominant political figure of the day, the outgoing prime minister David Lloyd George, was a larger-than-life showman, a cynical, charismatic populist, famous for his sexual incontinence and his outrageous provocations.

Then, as now, the British economy was reeling after a colossal international crisis, in which all the resources of the state had been mobilised to fight a genuinely lethal adversary. And then, as now, there was a pervasive sense of breakdown, of moral crisis, of psychological and physical exhaustion. “A crowd flowed over London Bridge, so many,” runs TS Eliot’s The Waste Land, published in October 1922: “I had not thought death had undone so many…”

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Andy Wong/AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Andy Wong/AP

So where does Britain go from here? A century ago, the answer was a short-lived administration under a much more ostentatiously responsible Conservative prime minister — first Andrew Bonar Law, then Stanley Baldwin — and then a minority Labour government under the strait-laced Ramsay MacDonald. It’s easy to imagine a similar scenario in the next couple of years, with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer playing the central roles. But the deeper point, heretical as it might sound to political obsessives, is that it probably doesn’t matter.

Look back at the political events of the 1920s, and unless you’re a professional historian, the personalities and ministries all start to blur into one. This is the unspoken truth, the family secret that, in Britain’s chaotically partisan political ecosystem, nobody likes to admit — the fact that for all the shrieking headlines and social media screaming, what happens in the House of Commons is much less important than we pretend. After all, beside the great challenges facing Britain in the mid-1920s, from inflation and unemployment to the status of Ireland, even the most colossal political characters of the era now look tiny, almost inconsequential. Perhaps that’s true of the 2020s, too. There’s a good argument that the men who will most affect ordinary Britons’ lives in the next 12 months are Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping. By comparison, who cares about Keir Starmer?

And, of course, there’s one other obvious thing to say about British politics in the last year. Even though it produced three prime ministers in three months, the Westminster circus wasn’t the major domestic story. Most people won’t remember 2022 as the year of Johnson, Truss and Sunak. They’ll remember it as the year Elizabeth II died. Indeed, when our descendants study the last photograph ever taken of the late queen, I doubt they’ll have the slightest idea who the other woman was — the woman literally and metaphorically on the right. A politician? A senior minister? Who knows? Who cares?

There’s more to the life and culture of a nation, in other words, than electoral politics. And given the last 12 months at Westminster, that’s probably just as well — and, indeed, just as it should be.

Dominic Sandbrook is a historian, lecturer, columnist and presenter whose books include ‘Never Had It So Good: A History of Britain from Suez to the Beatles’