Police are braced for dozens of fresh victims to come forward after an Indonesian student was unmasked as Britain's most prolific rapist - responsible for attacks on at least 195 men in Manchester.

Britain's most prolific rapist could have attacked as many as 200 men

Reynhard Sinaga (36) preyed on young straight men in bars and clubs close to his city centre apartment, spiking their drinks with the party drug GHB before attacking them while they slept and filming the rapes on his mobile phone.

Following four trials - which could only be reported for the first time yesterday - Sinaga was convicted of 159 sex attacks, including 136 rapes on 48 victims.

But it is feared the number of victims could run into hundreds, as the vast majority of men he targeted were unaware they had been attacked.

