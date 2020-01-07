Britain's most prolific rapist could have attacked as many as 200 men
Police are braced for dozens of fresh victims to come forward after an Indonesian student was unmasked as Britain's most prolific rapist - responsible for attacks on at least 195 men in Manchester.
Reynhard Sinaga (36) preyed on young straight men in bars and clubs close to his city centre apartment, spiking their drinks with the party drug GHB before attacking them while they slept and filming the rapes on his mobile phone.
Following four trials - which could only be reported for the first time yesterday - Sinaga was convicted of 159 sex attacks, including 136 rapes on 48 victims.
But it is feared the number of victims could run into hundreds, as the vast majority of men he targeted were unaware they had been attacked.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
When contacted by police, none of the victims wanted to know the details of what happened to them and two went on to attempt suicide.
Sinaga, who moved to Britain in 2007, operated out of his Manchester flat, which was just yards from many of the city's popular clubs and bars.
Leaving the apartment late at night, he would prey on those who looked drunk or vulnerable, luring them back to his flat with offers of drinks or to charge their phones.
Sinaga would then spike their drinks and rape or sexually assault them, often numerous times, filming the attacks on his phone. His youngest victim was 17 and the oldest 36.
The true scale of Sinaga's offending may never be known. Police have established that at least 195 men were attacked and filmed, but more than 70 have yet to be identified.
All but three of the 48 men who could be identified were heterosexual.
Irish Independent