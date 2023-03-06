| 5°C Dublin

Close

Britain’s King Charles invites Harry and Meghan to coronation — but it’s unclear if they will go

Harry and Meghan Expand

Close

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan

Kate Ng

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly received their invitation to the coronation of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation this May via “email correspondence”.

Speculation over whether the couple would be invited to the ceremony after King Charles III requested they vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, has increased over the past week.

Most Watched

Privacy