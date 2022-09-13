Britain’s King Charles III thanks Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill for her 'incredibly kind' words

Prime Minister Liz Truss (left) greets Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill with Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right) as they attend a Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

King Charles III meeting Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down.(Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS)

King Charles has thanked Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill for her "incredibly kind words" about his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Ms O'Neill issued a statement following the Queen's death last week saying she was "grateful for Queen Elizabeth's significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation" and that she "led by example."

O'Neill has since said she was looking forward to working with Charles, and several other senior members of Sinn Féin have offered their sympathies.

Ms O’Neill was seen signing a book of condolence set up at Belfast City Hall on Friday to mark the queen’s passing while she also appealed for people to be respectful following her death.

The IRA, which ended its 30-year armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland after a 1998 peace deal, killed Charles' great uncle, Louis Mountbatten, in a 1979 bomb attack.

Charles was also ceremonial head of the British Army's Parachute Regiment, members of which killed 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers in the 1972 Bloody Sunday shootings.

But relations between Sinn Féin and the British royals were transformed by a 2012 handshake between Elizabeth and then Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander, in Belfast

During his first visit to Northern Ireland as King today, Charles warmly shook O'Neill's hand and said: "Thank you so much for the incredibly kind things you said about my mother."

"She played a great role here in terms of reconciliation... It's the end of an era for sure," O'Neill replied.

"It is," said the King. "What is it they say: you can never read your obituaries and all the nice things people say about you. Always very frustrating."

Charles also shook hands with senior Sinn Féin member Alex Maskey, the acting speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. In a speech, Maskey said the queen had personally demonstrated how to break down barriers and encourage reconciliation.