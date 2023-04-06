| 12.5°C Dublin

Britain’s King Charles backs research into links between royal family and slavery

King Charles III (Phil Noble/PA) Expand

Close

Laura Elston

Britain’s King Charles has expressed his support for the first time for research into the historical links between the monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

Buckingham Palace said Charles takes the issues “profoundly seriously” and the royal household will help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

