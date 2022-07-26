Britain to step in as Eurovision host and vows to celebrate Ukrainian culture

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine pose after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, in May. Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi

The UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine next year, with the BBC seeking government support to pick up the bill.

Ukraine was supposed to host the event after winning this year’s contest, but the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said the conflict with Russia meant that “security and operational guarantees” could not be met. The UK, which was runner-up in May with Sam Ryder, will step in as 2023 host. London, Manchester and Sheffield have offered to stage the event.

It will be the ninth time that Eurovision has taken place in the UK, which is more than any other country. The last occasion was in 1998.

BBC sources said they were in discussions with the government about financial support for the event, which costs up to £15m (€18m) to stage. Ukraine initially resisted the idea of giving up its hosting duties, arguing that the contest was a “symbolic global event”. However, all parties reached a compromise and the event will “celebrate the culture and heritage of Ukraine”.

Downing Street said it had been Boris Johnson’s “strong wish” for Ukraine to host the contest. “It’s deeply regrettable that a Ukraine-hosted Eurovision will not be possible. But we are confident the BBC and UK will pull out all the stops to make it an event that celebrates and honours the country, the people and the creativity of Ukraine,”a spokesman said.

Oleh Psiuk, the lead singer of Kalush Orchestra, this year’s winners, said he hoped the 2023 contest “will have a Ukrainian flavour”.

The official bidding process to be host city begins this week.

