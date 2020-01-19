Britain to drop EU rules, says chancellor

British chancellor Sajid Javid yesterday warned manufacturers in the UK that "there will not be alignment" with the EU after Brexit and insisted firms must "adjust" to new regulations.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Mr Javid admitted not all businesses would benefit from Brexit.

The Food and Drink Federation said it sounded like the "death knell" for frictionless trade with the EU and was likely to cause food prices to rise.

Mr Javid declined to specify which EU rules he wanted to drop.

