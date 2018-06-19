Britain has lost the war on cannabis - former Conservative leader

William Hague, a member of parliament's upper chamber who led the Conservatives from 1997 to 2001, said the case of a 12-year-old epileptic boy who struggled to access a cannabis-based medicine in recent days had shown the need to change the law.

More broadly, he said the recreational use of cannabis was ubiquitous and the thought it could be driven out of peoples' lives was "deluded". Legalising the drug could be economically and socially beneficial, he added.

"The idea that this can be driven off the streets and out of people's lives by the state is nothing short of deluded," Hague wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "This battle is effectively over.