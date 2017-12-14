Britain First leader arrested in Belfast as deputy faces court on hate charge
Britain First leader Paul Golding has been arrested in Belfast.
He was there with the deputy leader of the far-right group, Jayda Fransen, as she appeared in court in the city accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred.
Golding, (35), was detained by detectives investigating their speeches at the same Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in August.
Fransen, from Anerley in south-east London, has been charged with using words which were threatening, abusive or insulting during her speech in Belfast in the summer.
Outside court afterwards the 31-year-old said it was a "nonsense charge".
"I criticise Islam and now they want to send me to prison for two years."
Press Association